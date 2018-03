An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Churachandpur region of Manipur, on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said.

However, there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the quake, which was 22.8 km (14 miles) deep and hit 101 km (63 miles) east of Imphal.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 hit Manipur in January 2016, killing 11 people and injuring more than 200 others in India and neighbouring Bangladesh. The city has a population of around 250,000 people.

OneIndia News

