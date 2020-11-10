A Raksha Bandhan gift for women of Manipur says PM Modi after inaugurating water project

Floor test in Manipur Assembly today, both Congress, BJP issue whips to their MLAs

Manipur by-poll: BJP wins 3, leads in one

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Imphal, Nov 10: The BJP has won three of the five seats in the Manipur by-elections.

The party continues to lead in one seat BJP candidate Oinam Lukhoi Singh won the by-election to the Wangoi seat in Manipur. An independent candidate is leading on one seat.

Singh won the Wangoi seat defeating his nearest rival Khuraijam Loken Singh of the National People's Party by 257 votes, as per the ECI website.

BJP candidates Paonam Brojen Singh and Ngamthang Haokip were leading from Wangjing Tentha and Saitu seats by over 1,560 and 2,799 votes.

Haryana Bypoll Result 2020: Congress' Indu Raj leading over BJP's Yogeshwar Dutt in Baroda seat

Independent candidate supported by the BJP won the Lilong seat.

Independent candidate Y Antas Khan was leading over his nearest Independent rival Mohd Abdul Nasir by 3,078 votes.

The by-polls held on November 7 were necessitated after Congress MLAs of these four seats resigned from the assembly and joined the ruling BJP.

The BJP has contested in three seats and supported an independent candidate in Lilong, while the Congress has fielded its nominees in all the four constituencies.