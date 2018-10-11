Manifold increase in grievances redressal by the National Commission for Minorities

New Delhi, Oct 11: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to be concerned with the issues and grievances of minorities. So in a big move to take up the issues of minorities, National Commission for Minorities has expedited the process of redressing grievances of minorities in the form of petition and there has been a manifold increase in the number of cases getting solved by the Commission.

National Commission for Minorities chairman Syed Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi told Oneindia, "Ever since I joined the commission as its chairman, around 50 cases have taken heard by the Commission so far which earlier used to be just 2 to 3 hearings. This is helping the Commission to solve many pending cases."

Rizvi said that the Commission has been receiving cases related to private employees, government offices and even matters related to banks. The Commission is trying to solve them in priority. The Commission issues notices to all concern persons to appear before it and the commission tries to provide relief to them there itself whether it is monetary relief or otherwise.

[NCM assessing loan disbursement to minorities with the help of banks and RBI]

The Commission has said that it has taken up 50 cases so far and in every case 7 tp 10 days time is given to both the parties to be present with their points before the Commission. Rizvi said that 32 cases have been shorted out which is a record in itself and 18 are pending where some more information and other things were required.

Generally, the Commission hear these cases in the second week of the month and all the members and officials are there so at least two cases are taken up in the hearing. "Our officials are visiting different parts of the country and so far 135 district have been visited and people are asked to come to the commission if they have any grievances."