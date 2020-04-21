  • search
    Mangaluru: Tablighi Jamaat attendee who recovered from coronavirus thanks frontline warriors

    Bengaluru, Apr 21: A man in Mangaluru, who was discharged from Wenlock District Hospital after making full recovery from COVID-19, thanks the doctors, nurses & other medical staff of the hospital.

    The patient identified as Saleem Hegde, a Tablighi Jamaat attendee, from Thokkottu had intially resisted when authorities went to take him to hospital fearing he will be booked. However, later Hegde cooperated after he was being counselled that he would be taken to isolation ward for treatment.

    After his discharge in 138 second long video, Hegde thanked corona warriors and said,"They treated me very well. Nurses & doctors are struggling day and night to save our lives."

    P S Harsha, city police commissioner taking to Twitter with video and wrote,''Just reproducing the experiences of a cured COVID19 patient.. please listento the first hand account about the care entire team of police officers, doctors, nurses and paramedics have given to bring any victim out of it..Joinhands with government .@DgpKarnataka @CPBlr @DHFWKA.''

    In the video, Hegde can be seen saying explaining how the corona warriors cured him at a great personal sacrifice.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 9:33 [IST]
