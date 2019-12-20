Mangaluru on high alert, entry restricted at Thalappady border

Mangaluru, Dec 20: Entry of those coming from Kerala to this city was restricted at Thalappady border as police were checking identity cards before allowing them in emergency cases.

Mangaluru is on high alert after Thursday's violence and public are advised not to move out of their houses, sources said. At least 50 men and women who had arrived by a trainfrom Kerala were taken into custody for trying to enter the city without identity cards.

Media persons were also detained for entering the premises of the Government Wenlock hospital where the post- mortem of those killed in the firing on Thursday was underway. Their cameras and mobile phones were also seized.

50 from Kerala who tried to enter Mangaluru posing as media personnel rounded off

Mobile internet has been shut in Mangaluru and the same will continue till December 22 midnight, a statement from city police commissioner P S Harsha said. An uneasy calm prevailed in the city in the morning without any major untoward incident reported from any part in the presence of a heavy police force.

Situation in violence-hit Mangaluru, where two people were killed during protests againstCitizenship Amendment Act on December 19, is "absolutely peaceful" and "under control," a senior police official said on Friday.

With curfew in place, movement of people has been scarce. Educational institutions were closed on Friday.

Two persons were killed in a police firing on Thursday as protest against the CAA had turned violent in Mangaluru. Police had lobbed tear gas shells, resorted to baton charge and fired in the air to disperse protesters in Mangaluru, as thousands of demonstrators hit the streets in many cities and towns across Karnataka on Thursday defying prohibitory orders.

Journalists told not to report in Mangaluru on protests: Cops say they don’t have ids

The Karnataka government had on Thursday night also issued a notification prohibiting mobile internet data service of all service providers for the next 48 hour in the jurisdiction of Mangaluru City and Dakshina Kannada district.