Mangaluru: Man thrashed for saying 'this is Hindu Rashtra' at mall; 3 detained

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mangaluru, Sep 26: Three persons have been taken into custody relating to the assault on a young man from Bantwal for 'India is a Hindu Rashtra' at a Mangaluru mall on Wednesday.

The video of the entire incident has gone viral on various social media platforms. The video shows a man seen being beaten up by a group of people at a mall in Mangaluru, after he allegedly claimed 'India is a Hindu nation. Muslims should not come here.' The assault had taken place after some arguments between a young man named Manjunath and a group of students.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered. Moideen Safwan, Abdul Rahim Saad and a juvenile are the persons arrested. Police said that juvenile will be dealt with as per the provisions of juvenile justice laws.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner says "We'll investigate.Police have good leads."

Explained: Why Modi said producing nuclear energy remains a challenge

The Dakshin Kannada district, which has its headquarters at Mangalore, is a communally sensitive region that frequently witnesses communal friction. A number of political killings had occurred in the district before the assembly elections in 2018, with Hindu and Muslim groups blaming each other.

A man was arrested in the city on September 1 for allegedly circulating hate messages on social media. Police took Zakir Ullal into custody after an examination of his mobile phone allegedly led to the recovery of incriminating evidence.

In 2015, at least 30 people were injured and property worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed in communal clashes after over 25,000 Hindu right-wing activists converged for a meeting a place near Mangaluru. A mosque was attacked and several shops were set afire in the violence.

(with PTI inputs)