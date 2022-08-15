India
    Mangaluru, Aug 15: A flex banner erected at the Surathkal junction in Mangaluru naming the circle after Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar was removed after Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers raised objections to it.

    SDPI's Surathkal unit expressed their objection to the banner and brought it to the notice of the police.

    Mangaluru corporation removes Veer Savarkar banner after complaints from SDPI

    The corporation removed the banner on Sunday evening after corporation commissioner Akshy Sridhar issued the orders for the same.

    Mangaluru city corporation had earlier approved a proposal to name the circle after Savarkar on a request from Mangaluru North BJP MLA Y Bharath Shetty. The civic body is awaiting the government's permission to officially name the circle.

    Another youth stabbed to death in Karnataka, Sec 144 imposed in parts of MangaluruAnother youth stabbed to death in Karnataka, Sec 144 imposed in parts of Mangaluru

    Speaking on the issue, Bharath Shetty said, "There is a proposal to change the name of Suratkal circle to Veer Savarkar circle by obtaining permission from MCC."

    Sridhar said the corporation council had approved the proposal to name the circle after Savarkar.

    As the government is yet to officially grant permission, the flex banner was removed in view of the complaints.

    A local leader of SDPI said the issue was brought to the notice of the police as Surathkal is a communally sensitive area. He also said the SDPI is against the naming of the circle after Savarkar.

    Story first published: Monday, August 15, 2022, 10:58 [IST]
    X