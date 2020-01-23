  • search
    Mangaluru bomb scare: Family disowned Aditya two years ago, says brother

    Mangaluru, Jan 23: Adithya Rao, who is suspected to have planted an explosive device at Mangaluru international airport, will be produced before the sixth sixth Judicial Magistrate First Class ahead of the expiry of Bengaluru Court transit warrant.

    Earlier on Wednesday, Akshath, the younger brother of Aditya Rao said that he was kept out of the family two years back after he started indulging in eccentric acts like hoax bomb calls.

    Talking to reporters at his home in Chilimbi, Akshath, who works with a nationalised bank in Mangaluru, said despite several pleas from his father and other family members, Adithya refused to mend his ways.

    Mangalore Airport Bomb scare: Suspect deemed 'habitual offender' surrenders before police

    "So we kept him out of the family and we have no contact with him for the last two years," he said.

    Akshath said the family cannot be held responsible for what he does and that even they are living in fear. The family came to Mangaluru six months back and is staying at a rented accommodation.

    Akshath said the last time the family contacted Adithya was when his mother died. He was at Chikkaballapur prison at the time and was informed, but did not come for the funeral though jail authorities were willing to let him perform the last rites. Akshath said he came to know that his brother was working in Mangaluru only through the media.

    Adithya had earlier been arrested for making a hoax bomb call to Bengaluru airport in 2018 and was jailed for six months.

    Bomb at Mangalore airport: CCTV shows suspect had second bag in his possession

    A 'live' explosive device was found in an unattended bag near a ticket counter of the departure gate of the international airport in Mangaluru on Monday and later defused at a nearby open ground. Adithya, who surrendered before the Bengaluru police on Wednesday, is being questioned, according to sources.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 23, 2020, 12:14 [IST]
