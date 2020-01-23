Mangaluru bomb scare: Accused Adithya Rao sent to 10 days police custody

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Mangaluru, Jan 23: Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court on Thursday has sent accused Adithya Rao to 10 days police custody. He is accused of planting IED at Mangaluru International Airport.

On Thursday, he was produced before the sixth Judicial Magistrate First Class court ahead of the expiry of Bengaluru Court transit warrant.

On Tuesday, the investigation to trace the suspect who placed Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at Mangaluru International Airport on Monday has revealed that the man detected in the CCTV footage was carrying another bag which he left behind at a shop before going to the airport.

Adithya Rao is suspected who had planted the IED at Mangaluru International Airport.

Adithya had earlier been arrested for making a hoax bomb call to Bengaluru airport in 2018 and was jailed for six months.

Mangaluru police releases photographs of the suspect who kept IED bag in the airport

On Monday, a suspicious unattended laptop bag containing IED was found abandoned at the Bajpe airport in Mangaluru. The bag was found kept in the rest area meant for the passengers outside the airport.