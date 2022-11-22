Mangaluru blast accused tried to mask identity by using Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation logo

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 22: The CCTV footage released following the blast in an auto-rickshaw in Mangaluru shows the accused Mohammad Shariq carrying a huge backpack which had a pressure cooker in it.

A second suspect is also seen with Shariq and the Karnataka Police found that the suspect used the Isha Foundation logo as the display picture on his social media accounts to mask his identity.

On Saturday, November 19, an explosion took place in an auto-rickshaw in Mangaluru. CCTV footage showed the exact moment of the blast. The footage is from a wine shop near the place where the explosion took place.

In the footage, Shariq can be seen wearing a cap and carrying a huge backpack. As he walks towards the auto he takes the bag off his back and places it in the auto. The second accused is also seen walking behind Shariq. A Republic TV report said that the suspect used Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation as a display picture on the social media.

Caught on CCTV, Mangaluru blast case suspect Mohammad Shariq seen walking with a big backpack



Second suspect is seen with Shariq in the footage#Mangaluru #AutoBlast #terrorism pic.twitter.com/I0YJAo5ECf — Asianet Newsable (@AsianetNewsEN) November 22, 2022

The police are looking into multiple angles. Shariq's visits to Coimbatore where a blast had taken place under similar circumstances last month is also under the radar of the agencies. Sources tell OneIndia that looking at the similarities and the ramifications the case has got, the probe would very soon go to the National Investigation Agency.

#BREAKING | Mystery over bomber's identity hidden in Mangaluru blast. Karnataka Police reveals suspect used Isha Foundation as display pic on social media. Tune in for updates - https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/OcEqJHPOzx — Republic (@republic) November 22, 2022

It is also clear from the kind of material that has been recovered both the accused in the Coimbatore as well as the Mangaluru case had been radicalised by the Islamic State. The links to the Sri Lanka bomber, Zahran Hashim are also under the scanner. The Coimbatore bomber, Jamesha Mubin had been questioned by the NIA in 2019 over his alleged links to Hashim, who had visited India in 2017 and set up many modules in South India.