Mangalore pub attack: Sri Rama Sene activists acquitted due to lack of evidence

All accused in the infamous Mangalore Pub Attack case were on Monday acquitted due to lack of evidence by a court in Mangaluru. More than 30 people, all members of the right-wing organisation, Sri Rama Sene headed by Pramod Muthalik, were acquitted in the 2009 attack case.

The 3rd Judicial Magistrate of First Class Court in Mangaluru acquitted all accused citing lack of evidence. Despite 27 people testifying as witnesses in the case, all accused represented by advocates Asha Nayak and Vinod Pal were acquitted. Pramod Muthalik who was in court for the verdict deemed it a victory for truth. "We believe that this is a triumph of victory. Cases under some 10 sections were filed against us and we have emerged victorious today," Pramod Muthalik told reporters outside the JMFC court.

The ghastly attack on youngsters in a pub in Mangaluru by members of Sri Rama Sene had grabbed national headlines for moral policing and violence in Karnataka's coastal city. The incident had shot the organisation as well as its chief Muthalik to infamy. The ghost of pub attack had even compelled the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to cancel Pramod Muthalik's membership from the party within five hours after he joined in March 2014. Post the attack, the pro-Hindu organisation had become notorious for its moral policing.

The attack that took place on January 24, 2009, turned the wave against the BJP which was in power in Karnataka then. The party's prospects in Mangaluru specifically were dented. The incident marked the rise of moral policing in the coastal town angering youngsters. The attack on youngsters at the pub and members of Sri Rama Sene assaulting women were captured on camera. The incident sparked off massive outrage against Pramod Muthalik with youngsters starting "Pink Chaddi Campaign". A silent protest against moral policing by Sri Rama Sene and its chief.

OneIndia News

