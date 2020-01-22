Mangalore Airport Bomb scare: Suspect deemed 'habitual offender' surrenders before police

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Jan 22: The Bengaluru police have arrested one person two days after an unattended bag with a low-intensity explosive was found at the Mangalore International Airport.

The accused, identified as Aditya Rao, had surrendered before the police. Interrogations with the accused are currently underway.

It is reported that Rao is a habitual offender and was arrested earlier too for making a hoax call to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru.

Mangaluru police releases photographs of the suspect who kept IED bag in the airport

SC refuses to stay implementation of CAA, Centre gets 4 weeks to reply | OneIndia News

Several people have been questioned and many suspected places have been searched as part of the probe into finding out the culprit behind the planting of Improvised Explosive Device at Mangalore International Airport on January 20, city police commissioner PS Harsha had said on Tuesday.

The bag containing possible explosive substances was found by a CISF official at the entry point of the airport on Monday. It was later defused by the bomb squad.

The commissioner said three police teams probing the case are looking into all angles and hoped to crack it at the earliest. The probe was progressing well and the suspect who planted the IED would be nabbed soon, he said.