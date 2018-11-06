Maneka Ji can't ask for my resignation, it is for CM to decide: Sudhir Mungantiwar

Mumbai, Nov 6: The war of words between Maneka Gandhi and Sudhir Mungantiwar over the killing of tigress Avni seems to have escalated to a new level with the Maharashtra Minister now saying that the Union Minister cannot ask for his resignation.

Maneka Gandhi earlier wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, asking him to "remove" state Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar from his post, accusing him of being out of bounds while issuing orders to shoot tigress Avni - officially known as T1.

"If party chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister think that I am a burden then they can remove me. This cannot be decided by Maneka Ji and, moreover, she is not authorised to do so," Mungantiwar told ANI.

"She (Maneka Gandhi) should work against malnutrition and child deaths, rather than seeking someone's resignation. I also think tigers are important but I feel human life is equally important.Don't know what she doesn't understand," he added.

The tigress, survived by her two 10 months old cubs, was believed to be responsible for the deaths of 13 people in the past two years. She was shot dead by sharp-shooter Asgar Ali in the Borati forest in Yavatmal district Friday as part of an operation.