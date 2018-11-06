Election Result 
JAMAKHANDI
CandidateVotes
Anand Nyamgouda97,017
Srikanth Kulkarni57,537
RAMANAGARA
CandidateVotes
Anita Kumaraswamy1,25,043
L Chandrashekhar15,906
BALLARY
CandidateVotes
V S Ugrappa6,28,365
J Shantha3,85,204
Dr. T R Srinivas13,714
SHIVAMOGGA
CandidateVotes
B Y Raghavendra5,43,306
Madhu Bangarappa4,91,158
Mahima Patel5,278
MANDYA
CandidateVotes
L R Shivarame Gowda5,69,347
Dr. Siddaramaiah2,44,404
  • search

Maneka Ji can't ask for my resignation, it is for CM to decide: Sudhir Mungantiwar

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Mumbai, Nov 6: The war of words between Maneka Gandhi and Sudhir Mungantiwar over the killing of tigress Avni seems to have escalated to a new level with the Maharashtra Minister now saying that the Union Minister cannot ask for his resignation.

    Sudhir Mungantiwar (Image credit - ANI/Twitter)
    Sudhir Mungantiwar (Image credit - ANI/Twitter)

    Maneka Gandhi earlier wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, asking him to "remove" state Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar from his post, accusing him of being out of bounds while issuing orders to shoot tigress Avni - officially known as T1.

    "If party chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister think that I am a burden then they can remove me. This cannot be decided by Maneka Ji and, moreover, she is not authorised to do so," Mungantiwar told ANI.

    "She (Maneka Gandhi) should work against malnutrition and child deaths, rather than seeking someone's resignation. I also think tigers are important but I feel human life is equally important.Don't know what she doesn't understand," he added.

    [Tigress Avni shot dead: Maharashtra forest minister hits back at Maneka Gandhi]

    The tigress, survived by her two 10 months old cubs, was believed to be responsible for the deaths of 13 people in the past two years. She was shot dead by sharp-shooter Asgar Ali in the Borati forest in Yavatmal district Friday as part of an operation.

    Read more about:

    tiger maneka gandhi

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 6, 2018, 21:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 6, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue