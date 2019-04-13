Maneka Gandhi's speech referring to Muslim voters in Sultanpur under EC lens

New Delhi, Apr 13: Union Minister Maneka Gandhi got a show-cause notice by the District Magistrate of Sultanpur, from where she is contesting the Lok Sabha election 2019, and a report has been sent to the Election Commission (EC) after she was seen on camera telling a gathering of Muslims to vote for her or else she may not be inclined to be responsive to their requests.

"The EC has taken cognisance of the matter. District Magistrate, Sultanpur has issued a show-cause notice to her and a report has been sent to the poll body," BR Tiwari, Additional Chief Election Officer said.

Did Maneka Gandhi threaten Muslims for votes?

In a video clip that is being shared widely on social media, Maneka Gandhi is seen telling Muslim voters in Sultanpur, that they should vote for her or else she may not be responsive to their requests.

"I am winning. I am winning because of the love and support of people. But if my victory is without Muslims, I won't feel that good. Dil khatta ho jayega. (heart will become hard) Then when a Muslim comes to me for work, I think let it be, how does it matter? It is all give and take, isn't it? We are not all children of Mahatma Gandhi, are we?"

The BJP had complained about BSP supremo Mayawati asking for Muslim votes during the Deoband rally of ''mahagathbandhan.'' The Election Commission of India has sent her a notice.

Congress supporter and political analyst Tehseen Poonawala reacted on Twitter, "From Amit Shahji to Maneka Gandhi maám, Muslims are being threatened openly by the BJP. Never before in the history of independent India and her elections has this happened and the Election Commission of India continues to look way and not act."

Maneka Gandhi, the MP from Pilibhit, began her campaign from the Sultanpur seat about 10 days ago. The seat is currently held by her son Varun Gandhi. But this election, Varun has shifted back to Pilibhit, a seat he won in 2009. Maneka Gandhi has won the Pilibhit seat six times.