‘Anger never goes away’: Maneka Gandhi wants no time limit for #MeToo cases

By
    New Delhi, Oct 8: Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi on Monday said she is glad a #MeToo movement has started in India. She also expressed hope that "it won't go out of control, in the sense that we target people who've offended us in some way".

    "Now a #MeToo campaign has started and I am very happy that it has started." However, she hoped people wouldn't misuse it. She said, "I hope it won't go out of control in the sense that we target people who've offended us in some way." But, she added she knew women were responsible people and she realised how anger at sexual molestation never goes away.

    "You will always remember the person who did it which is why we have written to the Law Ministry that complaints should be without any time limit. You can now complain 10-15 year later; it doesn't matter how much later. If you're going to complain, the avenue is still open," she added.

    "What we would like to do is to get this government to raise the age to file a complaint in the matter so that those who were molested as children can complain till 30 years of age." The Minister's statement has come amidst the furore over actress Tanushree Dutta accusing Nana Patekar of inappropriate behaviour on the sets of a film in 2008.

    However, Tanushree Dutta's allegations against Nana Patekar for misconduct has started a new chapter in the history of Bollywood. A lot of women speaking up about the harassment they faced at the workplace. Among the prominent names that have been taken are those of film director Vikas Behl, singer Kailash Kher and actor Rajat Kapoor.

