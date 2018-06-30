English
Mandsaur rape: Rahul demands 'speedy justice', calls for protection of children

Posted By: PTI
    Bhopal, June 30: Sickened by the rape of an eight-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said "as a nation, we must protect our children" and demanded "speedy justice" for the victim.

    Taking to Twitter, the Gandhi scion said the brutality that the child was subjected to "sickens" him.

    "In Mandsaur, MP, an 8-year-old girl was kidnapped and gang raped, and is battling for her life. The brutality this young child was subjected to sickens me," he said in a tweet.

    "As a nation, we must come together to protect our children and bring the attackers to speedy justice," he added.

    The minor was abducted while she was waiting for her father outside her school on Tuesday.After being gang raped, her throat was slit with a knife while the attackers injured her private parts and left her to die.

    Protests erupted in Mandsaur following the incident, with demands for death punishment for the culprits.

    The local bar association refused to represent the accused, two of whom have been arrested.

