Mandir wahi banega: Ram temple pitch intensifies, all eyes on Ayodhya

Lucknow, Nov 25: Scores of people have begun descending on Ayodhya to push for the construction of the Ram Temple. Spearheading the campaign, lakhs of Vishwa Hindu Parishad members, who are organising the Dharm Sabha entered Ayodhya on bikes, SUVs and buses.

This would be a massive show of strength ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. It is also aimed at pushing the BJP government at the Centre to move fast on the Ram Temple issue.

In a bid to push the cause further slogans by both the Shiv Sena and VHP have been tweaked. The Shiv Sena slogan goes, ' peel mandir pair sarkar. On the other hand the VHP has moved from mandir wahin banega to mandir jaldi banaenge.

On Saturday Shiv Sena chief, Udhav Thackeray said at Ayodhya that the real Kumbhakaran slept for six months. But this Kumbhakaran is sleeping for the past four years. Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said said that it is important to have a big chest, but you should have a heart inside it.

Immediately after the arrival of Thackeray in the afternoon, the district administration sealed Ayodhya, where 20,000 police and paramilitary troops were deployed and drones used to monitor the movement of crowds. Security personnel were making videos of the crowds that milled into the city, and kept a high profile in Muslim areas.

Ahead of the event, Section 144 has been clamped in Ayodhya. Officials have been conducting rounds in Muslim dominated areas to assure the community of their safety.

The Dharm Sabha will start at around 2 pm on Sunday.