‘Mandir tha, mandir hai, aur mandir rahega’, says Adityanath assures Ram temple will be built

Lucknow, Nov 7: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday thanked people for making 'Deepotsav' a success. He also confirmed plans to construct a statue of Lord Ram here as he offered prayers on the occasion of Diwali a day after renaming Faizabad district as Ayodhya.

Speaking to media, Yogi said,''The Centre and the state government has made a lot of programs and I have personally surveyed many places.''

''We are also taking steps to maintain the Sarayu River. We are also mulling doing away with live wires and introducing underground cabling,'' said Uttar Pradesh CM.

''Scores of people from India as well as abroad visit Ayodhya and steps will be implemented to ensure cleanliness of the place. Depending on the availability of land, we will also come up with a place for destitute women and orphaned children,'' he also said.

On demands for construction of Ram Temple at the disputed site, the CM said,''We have identified a few spots for the Ram statue and in the days to come, we will also hold discussions regarding it. Ayodhya is identified by Lord Ram. Madir tha, mandir hai, aur mandir rahega, there is no doubt this. We have faith in the constitution and we will follow the law in this matter'' He also said,''After Ayodhya, our focus will be on Kumbh.''

The CM had on Tuesday had announced that Faizabad will henceforth be known as Ayodhya, the second renaming of a city following Allahabad's rechristening as Prayagraj. "We have come here to assure you that nobody can do injustice to Ayodhya, no force in the world can do that," Adityanath had said at a grand 'Deepotsav' event organised in the pilgrim town, around 120 km from Lucknow.

He had also announced the setting up of a new airport in Ayodhya named after Lord Ram and a medical college in the name of king Dasarath, father of Lord Ram, in the district.

Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya this time are taking place amid a growing chorus in the party and the Sangh Parivar for the construction of a temple at the Ramjanmabhoomi through an ordinance.

The plan to build the statue was announced by the state government last year, but there has been no forward movement on it. There is speculation that the statue may be as tall as the one of Sardar Patel in Gujarat, recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.