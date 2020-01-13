  • search
    Mandatory to wear ‘dhoti-kurta', saree for entering sanctum of Kashi Vishwanath temple

    Varanasi, Jan 13: New dress code introduced for the devotees visiting the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

    The devotees visiting the holy shrine will now reportedly have to follow a dress code to enter the sanctum of the temple. This decision was taken by the Kashi Vidwat Parishad.

    According to the new dress code that will be relevant for both men and women, it mandatory for men to wear the Indian traditional 'dhoti-kurta' and saree for the women to enter the premises and worship the deity.

      Besides this, the devotees wearing pants, shirts and jeans will only be allowed to worship from the distance viewing the strict dress code rules.

      The devotees will be allowed to enter the temple till 11 AM. The dates is yet to be fixed for the exercise of the new dress code rule.

      Story first published: Monday, January 13, 2020, 11:50 [IST]
