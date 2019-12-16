Mandatory to link PAN-Aadhaar by December 31: Here's what to do

New Delhi, Dec 16: If you haven't linked your Aadhaar to your PAN cards then hurry, just 15 days is left you need to gear up on this front.

"Building a better tomorrow! To reap seamless benefits of income tax services, complete the vital link before 31st December 2019," the department said.

If you file tax returns then you are required to link the two Ids i.e. PAN and aadhaar as without it income tax return cannot be filed.

If you are considering quoting Aadhaar in lieu of PAN it is mandatory to link the two IDs. Otherwise, you may be issued a second PAN which is illegal as per income tax laws.

he Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had in September extended the deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar till December 31.

Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act says that every person having PAN as on July 1, 2017, and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must intimate his Aadhaar number to tax authorities.

Aadhaar is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to a resident of India and PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the I-T Department to a person, firm or entity.

Steps to link Aadhaar with PAN

Login to incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and click on the link on the left pane - Link Aadhaar

Provide PAN, Aadhaar no. other details and submit.

After UIDAI verification, the linking will be confirmed.

A pop-up window will appear asking you to link your PAN card with Aadhaar card.

If you miss that, go to the blue tab on the top bar named 'Profile Settings' and click on 'Link Aadhaar'.

Key details such as name, gender and date of birth will already be mentioned as per the details submitted at the time of registration on the e-Filing portal.

Verify the details, enter your Aadhaar card number and captcha code and click on the "Link now" button.

You will receive a pop-up message saying that your Aadhaar card has been successfully linked to your PAN card.