Mandasur rape: DNA sampling of accused persons underway

Written By: Oneindia Staff
    Mandsaur, July 2: The DNA samples of the two people arrested on charges of abducting and raping a minor girl in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur city were sent for examination and a special investigation team had been formed to speed up the probe, police said today.

    The SIT will be headed by City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Rakesh Mohan Shukla and will also include a legal adviser.

    Mandsaur CSP Rakesh Mohan Shukla
    Mandsaur CSP Rakesh Mohan Shukla.ANI Image

    Shukla said 70 per cent of the investigation had been completed and a blood-stained knife, the victim's school bag, among other things, were recovered.

    Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar Singh said the DNA samples of both the accused, identified as Irfan (20) and Asif (24), were sent for examination on Saturday.

    He said the police were waiting for the victim to recover in order to record her statement while her mother's statement had already been recorded.

    Officials said a police team from Mandsaur had left for Indore to meet the victim who is recuperating at the MY Hospital there.

    The eight-year-old girl was abducted on June 26 from outside her school, while she was waiting for her parents to come and pick her up, and was raped near Laxman Darwaja Road.

    The accused tried to kill her by slitting her throat and also inflicted severe injuries on her face, head and private parts.

    Irfan was arrested on June 27 and is in police custody till July 2 while Asif, who was arrested on June 29, is in police remand till July 5.

    They were booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

    Story first published: Monday, July 2, 2018, 8:21 [IST]
