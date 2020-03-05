Man with 3 live rounds enters parliament complex

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Mar 05: A man carrying three live rounds in his purse entered the parliament complex on Thursday, officials said.

He, however, was released after a thorough verification found that he possessed a licensed weapon and had forgotten to take out the bullets from his pocket before entering the complex.

According to police, Akhtar Khan (44), a resident of Ghaziabad, was passing through Gate number 8 of parliament.

The security personnel detected the live rounds (.32 bore) inside Khan's pocket and stopped him from moving inside. The man was handed over to police. He was released later after proper verification, the officials added.