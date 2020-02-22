  • search
Trending FATF Donald Trump
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Man who tried to defame actor Rajinikanth in Thoothukudi arrested in bike theft case

    By
    |

    Thoothukudi, Feb 22: Santhosh, who had questioned "who are you" in an intention to humiliate actor-politician Rajinikanth during the Sterlite protest in 2018 was allegedly arrested along with two others in connection with a bike theft case.

    Samkumar, a resident of Muthukrishnapuram had filed a complaint that his bike was stolen from his house. With the case registered, Thoothukudi Police arrested the three youth and recovered the bike.

    Rajinikanth
    Rajinikanth

    In 2018, Santosh grabbed the headlines by trying to insult the actor. Rajinikanth had gone to meet the injured people in Thoothukudi police firing. As he approached Santhosh, he asked, "Who are you?"

    CAA is no threat to Muslims: Rajinikanth

    However, Rajinikanth did not lose his cool and responded with a smile, "It's me Rajinikanth."

    Later, Santhosh had spoken about the incident where he had lashed out at the Tamil superstar for failing to visit them during the protest against Sterlite plant.

    More RAJINIKANTH News

    Read more about:

    rajinikanth arrested

    Story first published: Saturday, February 22, 2020, 16:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 22, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X