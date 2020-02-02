  • search
Trending Budget 2020 Nirbhaya Coronavirus Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Man who supplied arms to Khalistan terrorists arrested

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 02: The UP Anti Terrorist Squad has arrested a man on charges of supplying weapons to the Khalistan Liberation Force. The accused Ashish Kumar, a resident of Meerut was wanted in an attempt to murder case.

    Man who supplied arms to Khalistan terrorists arrested
    Representational Image

    The Punjab police sought the help of their counterparts in UP to arrest Kumar. On the basis of the information collected, Kumar was arrested from Roorkee, where he was staying for the past three years.

    K2 cocktail: Why Pakistan’s Kashmir-Khalistan operation should worry India

    Kumar used to supply weapons to one Gugani Grewal, who was a close aide of Harmeet Singh, the chief of the KLF. It may be recalled that Singh was killed by a local gang at Lahore last week over a money dispute stemming from the drug trade.

    Kumar confessed that he had sold 8 pistols to Gugani over the past three years. He is an accused in two more cases that are being probed by the Punjab police.

    More KHALISTAN News

    Read more about:

    khalistan arrested terrorists anti terrorist squad

    Story first published: Sunday, February 2, 2020, 8:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 2, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X