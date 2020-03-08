  • search
    Man who returned from Saudi Arabia dies in Bengal isolation ward; samples sent for Coronavirus test

    By PTI
    Kolkata, Mar 08: A diabetic man died in the isolation ward of a hospital in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Sunday, a day after he was admitted there with suspected symptoms of coronavirus following his return from Saudi Arabia.

    According to doctors, he was admitted to the hospital with fever, cough and cold.

    Though test results of his blood and swab samples for novel coronavirus were awaited, it can be said that Janarul Haque died probably of diabetes, Director of Health Services Ajay Chakraborty told PTI.

    "The man was highly diabetic and was on insulin. He returned home from Saudi Arabia and had no money to take insulin for the last three to four days. He was also suffering from fever, cough and cold. He was admitted to the isolation ward of the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital yesterday and died today," the health services director said.

    "We are waiting for the results of medical tests. The possibility of his death due to novel coronavirus infection is remote," he said.

    However, precautions will be taken during the last rites of Haque according to the directives set by the Central and state governments for patients who die of the virus, another senior official said.

    "Family members will not be allowed to touch the body since the man had been suffering from cough and breathlessness. Those performing his last rites will be given protective gear, masks and gloves. Though test results are yet to be known, we do not want to take any chance," he said.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 8, 2020, 22:04 [IST]
