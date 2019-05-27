  • search
    Hyderabad, May 27: 31-year-old Goutham Kumar from Hyderabad has become a beacon of hope for the hundreds of people as he has been helping over the last five years.

    Gowtham Kumar, the founder of Hyderabad-based NGO ''Serve Needy'' is included into Universal Book of Records for serving food to over 1,000 people in a single day.

    Man who quit his job to serve food to 1,000 hungry people daily, sets world record
    Image Courtesy: ANI Image

    The award was presented by Universal Book of Records India representative K V Ramana Rao and Telangana representative T M Srilatha.

    Talking to ANI, he said,"We started 'Serve Needy' in 2014; have been doing social activities since then. It was a world record as I served food to over 1000 ppl single-handedly.''

    "Universal Book of Records has given me the certificate for the same. My organisation's main motto is ''No one deserves to die like an orphan when our organisation is there''. We are expanding our organisation so that no one will die in hunger. We are expecting help from others and the government to help more people," he added.

    Before his NGO 'Serve Needy' was established in 2014, Goutham started his work in the field of Marketing, and from then on, he worked in various capacities across different domains. However, that did not stop him from thinking about those in need. Goutham, who was 26 then, understood that he wanted to contribute to the society in a meaningful way and it was then that all his volunteering work started.

    Read more about:

    hyderabad ngo human interest

