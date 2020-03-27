Man who jumped from death from Safdarjung hospital tests negative for coronavirus

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 27: The man who jumped to his death from a hospital building has tested negative for coronavirus.

A man suspected to be infected with COVID-19 allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of a Safdarjung Hospital building earlier this month, soon after he was admitted to the facility by airport authorities.

"A suspected coronavirus patient committed suicide by jumping from the Safdarjung Hospital. The deceased has been identified as Tanveer Singh, he was admitted to hospital today at 9 pm after returning from Sydney, Australia," Devender Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) had said.

The youth was a resident of Balachaur in Punjab and was living in Sydney for a year. On his arrival at Delhi, he had complained of headache, following which the authorities decided to admit him to hospital.

His samples had been taken and sent for testing. He had forced open the isolation ward and jumped off the seventh floor of the building.