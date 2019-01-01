Man who hit Bulandshahr cop with axe arrested

  • search
    Lucknow, Jan 1: One of the prime accused in the killing of police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh during a mob violence last month in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested.

    File photo of Police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh

    The accused Kalua was arrested from a village near Bulandshahr on Tuesday morning after the police received information about his presence.

    Kalua, is being probed for allegedly hitting the inspector on his head with an axe. The police inspector was later shot by Prashant Nat, who is currently in police custody.

