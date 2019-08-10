Man vs Wild with PM Modi: When and Where to watch

  • search
    New Delhi, Aug 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be seen in a never seen before avatar when he ventures into the wildress of Uttharakhand along with on Discovery Channel, with Bear Grylls, Adventure junkie and host of "Man vs Wild".

    PM Modi with Bear Grylls
    The show will be a frank and free-wheeling journey that will throw light on wildlife conservation, highlighting issues related to environmental change.

    From calling him the most versatile personality to lauding his commitment on wildlife conservation, fans have been responding continuously on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new adventure.

    Shot in the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand, Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls and Prime Minister Modi will be broadcast on August 12 at 9 pm.

    The show can also be watched on the official website of Discovery discoverychannel.co.in.

    Man Vs Wild With Bear Grylls and PM Modi will premiere simultaneously on 12 Discovery channels in India including Discovery Channel, Discovery HD World, Animal Planet, Animal Planet HD World, TLC, TLC HD World, JEET Prime, JEET Prime HD, Discovery Science, Discovery Turbo, Discovery Kids and DTamil on August 12.

    The premiere on Discovery and Discovery HD World will be available in five anguages English, Bengali, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

