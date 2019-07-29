  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Man Vs Wild with Modi: Congress trade charges on PM for filming during Pulwama attack

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, July 29: For the first time ever Prime Minister Narendra Modi will feature in Discover Channel's internationally acclaimed wildlife adventure show Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls. As soon as the clip of Modi's adventure trip in the forests of Uttarakhand was released, the Opposition hit out at the PM for shooting the 'Man vs Wild' episode for Discovery Channel on the day when 40 CRPF jawans were killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

    Man Vs Wild with Modi: Congress trade charges on PM for filming during Pulwama attack
    Image Courtesy: @BearGrylls

    Taking to twitter, Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed said, "When 44 CRPF jawans were martyred in #Pulwama, PM #Modi was having the time of his life shooting for this programme. He was enjoying it so much, that he continued shooting even after being told of the heinous attack! See him laughing carelessly in the trailer!"

    Earlier in the day, adventure show host Bear Grylls released a clip of the upcoming 'Man vs Wild' episode featuring PM Modi and him on an adventure trip in the forests of Uttarakhand. The two can be seen riding dinghies, walking in the dense forests of Jim Corbett National Park and sharing a laugh.

    PM Modi to feature on Bear Grylls' Man Vs Wild on Aug 12

    It should be noted that Modi was in Corbett, shooting for 'Man vs Wild' episode when the Pulwama attack happened. PM Modi did not go to Corbett during or after the Pulwama attack.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi wildlife

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue