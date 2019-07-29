Man Vs Wild with Modi: Congress trade charges on PM for filming during Pulwama attack

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 29: For the first time ever Prime Minister Narendra Modi will feature in Discover Channel's internationally acclaimed wildlife adventure show Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls. As soon as the clip of Modi's adventure trip in the forests of Uttarakhand was released, the Opposition hit out at the PM for shooting the 'Man vs Wild' episode for Discovery Channel on the day when 40 CRPF jawans were killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

Taking to twitter, Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed said, "When 44 CRPF jawans were martyred in #Pulwama, PM #Modi was having the time of his life shooting for this programme. He was enjoying it so much, that he continued shooting even after being told of the heinous attack! See him laughing carelessly in the trailer!"

When 44 CRPF jawans were martyred in #Pulwama, PM #Modi was having the time of his life shooting for this programme. He was enjoying it so much, that he continued shooting even after being told of the heinous attack! See him laughing carelessly in the trailer! https://t.co/5hSQtJov4h — Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) July 29, 2019

Earlier in the day, adventure show host Bear Grylls released a clip of the upcoming 'Man vs Wild' episode featuring PM Modi and him on an adventure trip in the forests of Uttarakhand. The two can be seen riding dinghies, walking in the dense forests of Jim Corbett National Park and sharing a laugh.

It should be noted that Modi was in Corbett, shooting for 'Man vs Wild' episode when the Pulwama attack happened. PM Modi did not go to Corbett during or after the Pulwama attack.