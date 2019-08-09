Man vs Wild: New trailer unveils PM Modi’s jungle adventure with Bear Grylls

  • search
    New Delhi, Aug 09: Uncovering the adventurous side of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Discovery Channel India has just dropped a new, 4-minute-long preview of its upcoming episode of Man vs Wild.

    In this preview, Bear Grylls leads Modi through Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett National Park, while giving him lessons on "survival" in the wild.

    Man VS wild

    PM Modi can be seen talking about his experiences, his teachings and about the country's flora and fauna.

    PM Modi also talked about making the country more cleaner in the new trailer."Someone from outside cannot clean my India, the people of India make India clean. Personal hygiene is in the culture of the Indian people. We need to develop the habit of social hygiene. Mahatma Gandhi has done a lot of work on it and recently we are getting good success in this. I believe India will succeed in this very soon."

    In the free wheeling chat, PM Modi also opens up about his experience in the Himalayas and said that it was the biggest strength of his life till date.

    The episode will premiere on August 12 and will be showcased in more than 180 countries across the world on Discovery network of channels.

