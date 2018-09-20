Man trying to sneak in pistol inside Delhi Metro nabbed

New Delhi, Sep 20: A man who was trying to sneak a pistol and a live round into the Delhi Metro system has been nabbed.

The CISF, which is responsible for providing security to the Delhi Metro, apprehended one person at Saket metro station today after a pistol and a live round (8mm) was found in his bag during baggage screening, said reports.

The apprehended person along with seized items has been handed over to Delhi Metro Rail Police (DMRP) for further legal action.

Carrying of arms and ammunition in the Delhi Metro is prohibited and prosecutable under law

In 2015, A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly carrying a country-made pistol in the Delhi Metro.