Man threatens to ‘blow up’ Rajasthan chief minister, arrested

By PTI

Jaipur, July 10: A man, who had allegedly threatened to blow up Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with a bomb, was arrested on Friday, police said.

The accused, identified as Lokesh Kumar Meena, was arrested soon after he made the threatening call to the police control room, they said.

"Special teams were formed and his location was traced to a village in the Jamwa Ramgarh area. Local police was alerted to take action," DCP (Jaipur South) Manoj Kumar said.

The mobile phone from which the accused called the police saying he will blow up the chief minister has been seized, he said.

The man was brought to the police station and is being interrogated, a police officer said.

The accused is preparing for competitive exams and the reason behind making such a call is being probed, he said.