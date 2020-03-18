  • search
Trending Coronavirus MP Floor Test
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Suspected coronavirus patient jumps to death from Safdarjung hospital building

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 18: A man suspected to be infected with COVID-19 allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of a Safdarjung Hospital building on Wednesday, soon after he was admitted to the facility here by airport authorities, police said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The man was brought by the airport authorities as a coronavirus suspect and was immediately put in the isolation ward, hospital sources said.

    His samples had been taken and sent for testing, they said, adding the reports are awaited. He forced open the isolation ward and jumped off the seventh floor of the building, they said.

    Fact check: No spraying of medicine is happening in Bengaluru to kill coronavirus

    The police are yet to interact with his family to ascertain his profession, his family background and under what circumstances he had returned to India.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X