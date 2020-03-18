Suspected coronavirus patient jumps to death from Safdarjung hospital building

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Mar 18: A man suspected to be infected with COVID-19 allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of a Safdarjung Hospital building on Wednesday, soon after he was admitted to the facility here by airport authorities, police said.

The man was brought by the airport authorities as a coronavirus suspect and was immediately put in the isolation ward, hospital sources said.

His samples had been taken and sent for testing, they said, adding the reports are awaited. He forced open the isolation ward and jumped off the seventh floor of the building, they said.

Fact check: No spraying of medicine is happening in Bengaluru to kill coronavirus

The police are yet to interact with his family to ascertain his profession, his family background and under what circumstances he had returned to India.