Man seeks divorce on grounds that wife has 'manly voice', court junks plea

    A man from Ahmedabad approached a court seeking divorce on grounds that his wife has facial hair and manly voice. The family court has, however, junked his plea even as the man contended that he was duped and not informed about voice and facial hair before marriage.

    The wife, in her reply to the plea, said she had some facial hair due to hormonal reasons, and they could be removed through treatment, said a PTI report.

    Representational Image

    As per man's peition, the woman was wearing a veil when he first met her before the marriage. In some parts of India asking a woman to remove veil before marriage is considered against tradition.

    The man contended that he was duped by the woman's family, as before the marriage he was not aware that she had facial hair and manly voice.

    Her husband was citing false reasons to get a divorce as he wanted to kick her out of the house, wife alleged. After the wife's lawyer made the submissions, the man didn't turn up for further proceedings, prompting the court to dismiss his petition.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 9:06 [IST]
