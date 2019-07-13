  • search
    Man's hand gets stuck between metro coach door, dies

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, July 13: A man died on Saturday as his hand got stuck between the doors of a metro train which started moving soon after at Park Street station, police said.

    The deceased has been identified as Sajal Kanjilal, 56, a resident of Kasba area of the city, they said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The train was immediately brought to a halt and its power supply switched off, while the passengers were evacuated, a Metro Railway spokesperson said.

    "There has been an unfortunate incident at Park Street station at 6.42 pm. While boarding a Kabi Subhash bound train, a passenger's hand got stuck between the doors," the spokesperson said.

    "How this happened is a matter of inquiry," she added.

    Metro services were briefly suspended following the mishap.

    Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also ordered a police inquiry into the incident.

    Read more about:

    metro kolkata

