Man's hand gets stuck between metro coach door, dies

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Kolkata, July 13: A man died on Saturday as his hand got stuck between the doors of a metro train which started moving soon after at Park Street station, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sajal Kanjilal, 56, a resident of Kasba area of the city, they said.

The train was immediately brought to a halt and its power supply switched off, while the passengers were evacuated, a Metro Railway spokesperson said.

"There has been an unfortunate incident at Park Street station at 6.42 pm. While boarding a Kabi Subhash bound train, a passenger's hand got stuck between the doors," the spokesperson said.

"How this happened is a matter of inquiry," she added.

Metro services were briefly suspended following the mishap.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also ordered a police inquiry into the incident.