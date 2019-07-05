  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Man pulls emergency chain of Shatabdi train so his mother could finish breakfast

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, July 05: If you have ever travelled by Indian railways, you might have noticed a red handle hanging overhead next to a sign that says, "To stop train, pull chain". But it's only done when its a case of emergency. However, most of us forget to read the penalty and precautionary measures written next to it. A case similar to this has been reported.

    Manish Arora, a 32-year-old Delhi-based resident who was travelling in the New Delhi-Bhopal Shatabdi Express on Sunday pulled the chain at Mathura Junction as his mother did not complete her breakfast.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    He said that Manish admitted to pulling the chain to allow his mother extra time to finish the breakfast that was served in the train.

    The chain puller was nabbed and booked under section 141 of the Railways Act. Later, he was released on bail.

    New Railway timetable comes to effect today

    "The passengers were travelling in the C-8 coach of the train and had to get down at Mathura. They were served breakfast in Delhi but Manish's mother had still not finished her meal by the time the train arrived at Mathura Junction. Manish chose to pull the chain and make it halt for extra minutes before they got down," said CB Prasad, station house officer, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Mathura, on Monday.

    According to reports, nearly Rs 6 lakh has been recovered from passengers as penalty for pulling train chains over trivial issues.

    More INDIAN RAILWAYS News

    Read more about:

    indian railways emergency chain

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue