  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Man, pregnant wife killed over inter-caste marriage in TN; police suspect hate crime

    By
    |

    Chennai, July 05: A couple were hacked to death by a group of people in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district allegedly over their intercaste marriage. The father of the girl Alagar has been arrested on suspicion that he was involved in the murder of the duo, after Solairajan's family filed a complaint.

    The woman was three months' pregnant at the time of her killing.

    Man, pregnant wife killed over inter-caste marriage in TN; police suspect hate crime
    Representational Image

    The incident came to light when the couple wasn't to be seen on Thursday morning and the door to their house remained closed.

    After 3 years, Woman finds 'missing' husband on TikTok video

    The victims have been identified as Solairajan (24) and Jothi (21), both working in a salt pan as daily wagers.

    The bodies have been sent to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

    The police believe that the double murder was carried out by a group of people in the wee hours of Wednesday.

    This is the second such incident in a week after the murder of an inter-caste couple by the man's brother in Mettupalayam near Coimbatore on 25 July.

    More PREGNANT WOMEN News

    Read more about:

    pregnant women murder tamil nadu

    Story first published: Friday, July 5, 2019, 9:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue