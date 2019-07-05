Man, pregnant wife killed over inter-caste marriage in TN; police suspect hate crime

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, July 05: A couple were hacked to death by a group of people in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district allegedly over their intercaste marriage. The father of the girl Alagar has been arrested on suspicion that he was involved in the murder of the duo, after Solairajan's family filed a complaint.

The woman was three months' pregnant at the time of her killing.

The incident came to light when the couple wasn't to be seen on Thursday morning and the door to their house remained closed.

After 3 years, Woman finds 'missing' husband on TikTok video

The victims have been identified as Solairajan (24) and Jothi (21), both working in a salt pan as daily wagers.

The bodies have been sent to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

The police believe that the double murder was carried out by a group of people in the wee hours of Wednesday.

This is the second such incident in a week after the murder of an inter-caste couple by the man's brother in Mettupalayam near Coimbatore on 25 July.