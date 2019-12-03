Man lies down in front of Rajanth Singh's convoy demanding name change in Aadhaar card

New Delhi, Dec 03: A 35-year-old man lied down in front of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's convoy on the road near Parliament on Tuesday and was approaching his name-change in the Aadhaar card, police said.

According to PTI report, the man suspected to be mentally unstable. He has been identified as Vishambhar Das Gupta. Today when the convoy of Rajanth Singh was near Parliament, the man suddenly came and lie down on the road. The incident took place at 1.25 pm. He demanded that he be allowed to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi because he wanted to get his name in the Aadhaar card changed.

The man is reportedly a resident of Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh.

#WATCH Delhi: A man came in front of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's convoy near Parliament, today. He claimed that he wanted to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was later detained by the police. pic.twitter.com/yunm3vsVzr — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2019

Later, the man was detained by the police and taken to the Parliament Street Police Station. The investigation is underway.