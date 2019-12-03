Man lies down in front of Rajanth Singh's convoy demanding name change in Aadhaar card

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 03: A 35-year-old man lied down in front of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's convoy on the road near Parliament on Tuesday and was approaching his name-change in the Aadhaar card, police said.

    According to PTI report, the man suspected to be mentally unstable. He has been identified as Vishambhar Das Gupta. Today when the convoy of Rajanth Singh was near Parliament, the man suddenly came and lie down on the road. The incident took place at 1.25 pm. He demanded that he be allowed to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi because he wanted to get his name in the Aadhaar card changed.

    Vishambhar Das Gupta
    Vishambhar Das Gupta. Image courtesy: ANI Twitter

    The man is reportedly a resident of Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh.

    Later, the man was detained by the police and taken to the Parliament Street Police Station. The investigation is underway.

