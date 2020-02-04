Man kills wife as she taunted for waking up late

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 04: In a shocking incident a 45-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly strangulating and killing his wife after she taunted him in front of her sister for waking up late, police said.

    Reportedly, the accused has been identified as Fazruddin, a resident of Ghaziabad. And had come to Delhi with his wife for her medical treatment.

    Representational Image
    On Tuesday, Samina was siting with her sister when she taunted her husband Fazruddin for waking up late.

    The accused reportedly threatened her and strangulated her to death.

    Police were shocked when the accused Fazruddin, who works as an electrician, told them that he killed his wife because she had taunted him before her sister.

    According to the police, the couple was staying with Fazruddin's brother in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area.

    The Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, "During investigation, it was found that one Samina was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre where she was declared brought dead."

    Meanwhile, a case of murder has been registered at Neb Sarai police station.

    The couple has three children. Samina was undergoing treatment at Majeedia Hospital, the police said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 23:07 [IST]
