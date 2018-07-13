  • search

Man kills self after retired IAS officer forced him to get demonetised notes exchanged

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Muzaffarnagar, July 13: A former sugar mill manager allegedly shot himself after being pressured by a retired IAS officer to get demonetised currency notes worth Rs 10 crore exchanged in a village in Shamli district on Friday.

    Man kills self after retired IAS officer forced him to get demonetised notes exchanged

    The incident occurred in Badhev village under the Adarsh Mandi police station area last evening, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shalok Kumar said.

    The victim, Vijay Singh (51), left a suicide note accusing brother-in-law and retired IAS officer Vinod Kumar Pawar of putting pressure on him to get the demonetised notes exchanged, he said.

    According to the suicide note, the victim had helped the accused exchange demonetised notes worth Rs 50 lakh earlier, the ASP said, adding that he also alleged that Pawar had forcibly captured a piece of land belonging to Singh's mother.

    The pistol used in the suicide was seized and the note sent to handwriting experts for verification, the ASP said.

    A case was registered under various sections of the law and an investigation was underway, he added.

    Pawar, a resident of Ghaziabad, was earlier posted as an additional district magistrate in Muzaffarnagar and as a district magistrate in Bijnore.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    muzaffarnagar uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Friday, July 13, 2018, 16:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 13, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue