Man 'kills' father to secure PSU job on compassionate grounds in Telangana

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Karimnagar (Telangana), June 07: To secure a job on compassionate grounds, a man allegedly killed his 55-year old father, a PSU worker, with his mother and younger brother being part of the plot and sought to project it as a death due to heart attack in a village in Telangana, police said.

The 25-year old man, a polytechnic diploma holder, strangulated his father to death using a towel on May 26 while the latter was asleep in their house in Kothur village in neighbouring Peddapalli district. Police said they have arrested the two sons while their mother was absconding. They also seized two mobile phones and the towel, used in the crime.

The trio had plotted the killing to get a job on compassionate ground for the elder son of the deceased, who was a pump operator in the state-run Singareni Collieries Limited at Godavarikhani in Peddapalli district. After the elder son killed his father, the next day morning the family informed others that he died of a heart attack and prepared for the funeral.

As some people raised doubts over it, he was forced to inform police following which they sent the body for post- mortem and launched an investigation. Police found the man carried out the killing after his mother and younger brother accepted his proposal.

"In order to get the job of his father in Singareni Collieries, the man ended the life of his father," Ramagundam Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana said on Saturday.

A case has been registered against the three under the Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 120-B (conspiracy), 201 (giving false information) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). The profit-making Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), a coal mining firm jointly owned by the Telangana and the central governments, offers employment to a dependent of its employee who dies while in service.