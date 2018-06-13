English

Man kills close friend over old enmity

Written By: Oneindia Staff
    A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his friend over old enmity at Kavi Nagar Police Station area here, a police official said.

    Nishant Chaudhary was shot dead allegedly by his friends Vikrant and Ankit on June 7, SP (City) Akash Tomar said.

    A few days before the incident, Nishant had a heated argument with the two accused over some issue. On June 7, Vikrant and Ankit apologised to Nishant over phone for the altercation and then reached his residence to say sorry to him in person, the police said.

    During their meeting, the two accused again got into in a war of words with Nishant, and then in a fit of anger shot him, they said.

    Nishant was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, the police said, adding Vikrant was arrested and a country-made pistol was seized from him, while Ankit is still at large.

    During interrogation Vikrant confessed that he had also fired at an eatery owner at Meerut Road, when he was asked to pay the bill for food he had there, the police officer said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 8:46 [IST]
