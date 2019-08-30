Man killed by terrorists for keeping shop open in J&K

Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, Aug 30: A 65 year old was killed by terrorists in the Parimpora area on the outskirts of Srinagar city. He was reportedly killed for keeping his shop open.

The incident comes in the wake of a truck driver being killed in Anantnag earlier this week by stone pelters.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under heavy security in the aftermath of Article 370 being abrogated. There are restrictions in many parts of the Valley.

A month to 45 days, before restrictions are completely eased in J&K

The government has however said that the restrictions are being eased out in a phased manner. It may take at least another two months before the restrictions are completely eased out.

Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satyapal Malik had said that various measures are being undertaken to restore normalcy in the Valley. He also said that several vacancies would be filled up in J&K.