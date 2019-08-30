  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Man killed by terrorists for keeping shop open in J&K

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Aug 30: A 65 year old was killed by terrorists in the Parimpora area on the outskirts of Srinagar city. He was reportedly killed for keeping his shop open.

    The incident comes in the wake of a truck driver being killed in Anantnag earlier this week by stone pelters.

    Man killed by terrorists for keeping shop open in J&K
    Representational Image

    Jammu and Kashmir has been under heavy security in the aftermath of Article 370 being abrogated. There are restrictions in many parts of the Valley.

    A month to 45 days, before restrictions are completely eased in J&K

    The government has however said that the restrictions are being eased out in a phased manner. It may take at least another two months before the restrictions are completely eased out.

    Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satyapal Malik had said that various measures are being undertaken to restore normalcy in the Valley. He also said that several vacancies would be filled up in J&K.

    More TERRORISTS News

    Read more about:

    terrorists killed jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Friday, August 30, 2019, 6:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 30, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue